9612 Halter Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage

Gorgeous Bright and Luxurious 8,000+ Square Foot Designers Dream Contemporary in Potomac Village - Maryland - Welcome to this gorgeous, bright and luxurious 8,000+ Square Foot designers dream Contemporary home nestled on beautifully landscaped two plus acre lot in the peaceful and prestigious Potomac Village community.



## CHECK THE VIDEO TOUR at https://www.potomacvillage.site ##



This is truly a dream home and an amazing property.



You will fall in love with this home from the moment you enter the gates of this property.

As you enter you will enjoy the serenity of the large front lawn with its spectacular landscaping and a very convenient circular driveway. The well designed lot has ample natural exposure yet includes charming wooded area (like your own little forest), open area, flagstone patio, exterior cooking area and a beautiful resort-like swimming pool area for resort like entertainment. Exterior features include driveway entry gate, fully bricked home, extensive decorative stone work, circle driveway, four car garage, In Ground Pool, Flagstone patio and outdoor cooking. As you enter the front door you are greeted by the beautiful hardwood floors and the light filled open concept floor plan with large windows, cathedral ceilings and skylights.

The main level has tons of great and exciting features. Large open stainless steel and granite gourmet kitchen with two islands, one of them an extra large and charming breakfast bar, high-end appliances, designer tile flooring that blends together with the beautiful hardwood floor, butler pantry, extra large picture windows overlooking the front lawn and designer lighting. The breakfast room is located right off the kitchen in between the stone multiple view fireplace, the mud room and full bath quarter and the spectacular heated sunroom.

To complete the family living area, the warm and pleasant family room is located on the other side of the breakfast room, enjoying the natural stone multiple view fireplace, designer tens of light fixtures and walk-out to the patio and the backyard.

The formal living room is an architectural masterpiece, it features great flow and beautiful view of the backyard with its large windows and sliding glass door, cathedral ceiling, natural stone wood burning fireplace.

The large formal dining room features cathedral ceiling with recessed lights and extra large picture windows overlooking the landscaped front lawn.

The spoiling master suit is conveniently located on the far right of the main level, providing privacy but yet easy access to the day-to-day common areas of the house. The master suite features an extra large luxurious master bath with huge dressing area, his and hers extra large vanities, custom built cabinetry, bath walk-in closet and an amazing super large walk-in closet.

Climb to the bedroom area on the designer stand-alone wooden stairs and bel greeted by the bedroom levels bright hang-out area with its large skylight. On this level there are four charming bedrooms with large windows overlooking the front and back yard. Each two bedrooms share a beautiful Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

OK, now.. the basement.. this is no ordinary basement but a vibrant full private entertainment and super exciting living area.. This huge basement has too many features to describe here but the highlights are the recreation and play room area with beautiful brick fireplace, pool table area, custom built-ins and a wet bar with its luxurious custom, magazine style wine cellar. This area of the basement also features a powder room, storage and walk-out stairs to the pool and the backyard. The other side of the lower level features extra large mirrored gym, powder room, office with a full bath and wine storage room / second wine cellar.



The location of this property is second to none. Enjoy your full privacy on this gorgeous large lot but yet have short distance drive to the Potomac Village shopping center, to the amazingly beautiful Maryland Great Falls Park and C&O Canal and easy access through River road to I495/I270.



Welcome home.



(RLNE5162111)