9329 CRIMSON LEAF TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool table tennis court

Stunning 4 BD 4.5 BA colonial w/ expansive lot. Kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, and cooking island. Main level complete with frml dining rm, office and family rm w/ FP. Master BD w/ his/hers WIC and luxurious master ensuite. Finished walkout bsmt complete with expansive recreation rm, billiard area, full bath, and multiple bonus rms. . This prime location is close to Potomac Village, provides easy access to I-495, while still remaining a peaceful enclave of its own. Living in Avenel comes with its many HOA benefits, including regular ground maintenance, and a swimming and tennis club.