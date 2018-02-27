All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE

9307 Bentridge Avenue · (301) 251-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as 08/01/2020. Never fight for parking thanks to your 2 assigned parking spaces and a guest parking lot located across the street. Schools: Beverly Farms Elementary School, Herbert Hoover Middle School, Winston Churchill High School. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis pending qualified application and excellent references. Schedule a tour and get your application started today! (Virtual tour available)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
