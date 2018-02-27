9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly parking guest parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as 08/01/2020. Never fight for parking thanks to your 2 assigned parking spaces and a guest parking lot located across the street. Schools: Beverly Farms Elementary School, Herbert Hoover Middle School, Winston Churchill High School. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis pending qualified application and excellent references. Schedule a tour and get your application started today! (Virtual tour available)