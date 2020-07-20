8610 VICTORY LANE

Amenities

Specious, bright and beautiful house in Highland Stone, Potomac, MD, available end of July 2019. The open floor plan encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms, plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus room in basement, perfect as a study or a library and a stylish kitchen that flows through to the dining room. The beautiful family room opens up to a spacious rear patio with a huge private back yard. The master bedroom, with walk-in closet is pleasant and inviting. The property is close to shopping centers, houses of warship, access roads and public transportation. Short drive to Park Potomac and Cabin John. Please call 202 664 0535 or 202 664 0060 for showings