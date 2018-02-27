8518 BRICKYARD ROAD

Amenities
Fantastic rental offering available June 1st so you can enjoy the summer in one of Potomac's most popular communities. Neighborhood swim/tennis club around the corner. Terrific, renovated 5/6 bedroom colonial with big, fully finished walk-out lower level. Three gorgeous levels. Renovated kitchen and Master Bathroom - all move-in ready! Main level Library, Family Room and Mud Room. Easy access to Great Falls National Park, Billy Goat Trail and the bike path to Potomac Village. A commuter's dream convenient to the Clara Barton Parkway and points downtown or I-495 south to Tyson's Corner or north to the I-270 BioMed Corridor.