8518 BRICKYARD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fantastic rental offering available June 1st so you can enjoy the summer in one of Potomac's most popular communities. Neighborhood swim/tennis club around the corner. Terrific, renovated 5/6 bedroom colonial with big, fully finished walk-out lower level. Three gorgeous levels. Renovated kitchen and Master Bathroom - all move-in ready! Main level Library, Family Room and Mud Room. Easy access to Great Falls National Park, Billy Goat Trail and the bike path to Potomac Village. A commuter's dream convenient to the Clara Barton Parkway and points downtown or I-495 south to Tyson's Corner or north to the I-270 BioMed Corridor.