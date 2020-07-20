All apartments in Potomac
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:34 AM

8319 Still Spring Court

8319 Still Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

8319 Still Spring Court, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Mid-century modern 4 bedroom/3 full bath, 2400 sq.ft., recently renovated home in sought-after Carderock Springs neighborhood. Open floor plan, walls of glass, skylights, hardwood floors throughout, new modern kitchen, new bathrooms.
Great location on a quiet-cul-de-sac with beautiful views. Just a few minutes away from the Carderock Springs Swim and Tennis club. Close to Cabin John Creek, C & O Canal, 495 Beltway and I-270, and shopping.
Renter is responsible for utilities and club membership dues, if they wish to join - approx. $80/month.
School district: Carderock Elementary School, Thomas Pyle Middle School, Whitman High School.
Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Still Spring Court have any available units?
8319 Still Spring Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8319 Still Spring Court have?
Some of 8319 Still Spring Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 Still Spring Court currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Still Spring Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Still Spring Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 Still Spring Court is pet friendly.
Does 8319 Still Spring Court offer parking?
No, 8319 Still Spring Court does not offer parking.
Does 8319 Still Spring Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 Still Spring Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Still Spring Court have a pool?
Yes, 8319 Still Spring Court has a pool.
Does 8319 Still Spring Court have accessible units?
No, 8319 Still Spring Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Still Spring Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8319 Still Spring Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 Still Spring Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8319 Still Spring Court has units with air conditioning.
