8319 Still Spring Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Mid-century modern 4 bedroom/3 full bath, 2400 sq.ft., recently renovated home in sought-after Carderock Springs neighborhood. Open floor plan, walls of glass, skylights, hardwood floors throughout, new modern kitchen, new bathrooms.

Great location on a quiet-cul-de-sac with beautiful views. Just a few minutes away from the Carderock Springs Swim and Tennis club. Close to Cabin John Creek, C & O Canal, 495 Beltway and I-270, and shopping.

Renter is responsible for utilities and club membership dues, if they wish to join - approx. $80/month.

School district: Carderock Elementary School, Thomas Pyle Middle School, Whitman High School.

Pets are on case by case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.