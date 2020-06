Amenities

Cozy two bedroom suite with one bathroom, laundry in unit. Separate from Landlord's living area. Less than 600SF so good for a small family. Rent includes all utilities, internet, etc. Plenty of parking. Great school district. Good location, close to I-270 and 495. Vacant, free to show. please follow all coronavirus guidelines. Min 1 year lease, 1 cat ok with $400 pets deposit. No dogs please.