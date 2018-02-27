8130 Inverness Ridge Rd

Amenities

Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland. Close to wonderful neighborhood shopping centers, regional shopping destinations, wonderful parks with ice skating rink, etc. Close to NIH, Walter Reed Military Medical and so much more. Freshly painted and new carpeting too.



MAIN LEVEL

Formal entry hall

Spacious living room with handsome wood floors

Dining area with wood flooring

Sun-room

Guest bathroom

Large kitchen with large peninsula counter top, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher

Spacious eat-in kitchen area



UPPER LEVEL

Master bedroom with separate full bath and sitting area

Two additional bedrooms

Hall bathroom



LOWER LEVEL

Finished family room with level walk-out to patio/deck

Guest bathroom

Large laundry storage area



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets on a case-buy-case basis (maximum of 2, $500 additional deposit per pet)

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



