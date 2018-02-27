8130 Inverness Ridge Rd

Amenities
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland. Close to wonderful neighborhood shopping centers, regional shopping destinations, wonderful parks with ice skating rink, etc. Close to NIH, Walter Reed Military Medical and so much more. Freshly painted and new carpeting too.
MAIN LEVEL
Formal entry hall
Spacious living room with handsome wood floors
Dining area with wood flooring
Sun-room
Guest bathroom
Large kitchen with large peninsula counter top, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher
Spacious eat-in kitchen area
UPPER LEVEL
Master bedroom with separate full bath and sitting area
Two additional bedrooms
Hall bathroom
LOWER LEVEL
Finished family room with level walk-out to patio/deck
Guest bathroom
Large laundry storage area
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets on a case-buy-case basis (maximum of 2, $500 additional deposit per pet)
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity
