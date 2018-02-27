All apartments in Potomac
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8130 Inverness Ridge Rd

8130 Inverness Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Inverness Ridge Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming End-Uit Townhome Nestled in Potomac - Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home nestled in the quiet Inverness Forest community in Potomac Maryland. Close to wonderful neighborhood shopping centers, regional shopping destinations, wonderful parks with ice skating rink, etc. Close to NIH, Walter Reed Military Medical and so much more. Freshly painted and new carpeting too.

MAIN LEVEL
Formal entry hall
Spacious living room with handsome wood floors
Dining area with wood flooring
Sun-room
Guest bathroom
Large kitchen with large peninsula counter top, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher
Spacious eat-in kitchen area

UPPER LEVEL
Master bedroom with separate full bath and sitting area
Two additional bedrooms
Hall bathroom

LOWER LEVEL
Finished family room with level walk-out to patio/deck
Guest bathroom
Large laundry storage area

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets on a case-buy-case basis (maximum of 2, $500 additional deposit per pet)
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5831203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have any available units?
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have?
Some of 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Inverness Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Inverness Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
