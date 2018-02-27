8121 RIVER RD #414

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna yoga

Rarely available 2984 sq ft 3 bedroom, 3 full bath residence with two terraces with views of landscaped gardens. Expansive living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen and large family room provide expansive entertaining areas. Separate laundry room, 2 indoor parking spaces and storage room. Quarry Springs is situated in the midst of 13 acres of lush gardens and a waterfall, and offers an outdoor pool with change facilities and sauna, a gym, yoga room, conference room, 3 party rooms with a kitchen, full time on site management and 24- hr entry gate security. Available immediately!! CALL ZELDA FOR SHOWINGS 202-257-1226.