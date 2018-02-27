All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 8121 RIVER RD #414.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8121 RIVER RD #414
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

8121 RIVER RD #414

8121 River Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8121 River Rd, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
yoga
Rarely available 2984 sq ft 3 bedroom, 3 full bath residence with two terraces with views of landscaped gardens. Expansive living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen and large family room provide expansive entertaining areas. Separate laundry room, 2 indoor parking spaces and storage room. Quarry Springs is situated in the midst of 13 acres of lush gardens and a waterfall, and offers an outdoor pool with change facilities and sauna, a gym, yoga room, conference room, 3 party rooms with a kitchen, full time on site management and 24- hr entry gate security. Available immediately!! CALL ZELDA FOR SHOWINGS 202-257-1226.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have any available units?
8121 RIVER RD #414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have?
Some of 8121 RIVER RD #414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 RIVER RD #414 currently offering any rent specials?
8121 RIVER RD #414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 RIVER RD #414 pet-friendly?
No, 8121 RIVER RD #414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 offer parking?
Yes, 8121 RIVER RD #414 offers parking.
Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8121 RIVER RD #414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have a pool?
Yes, 8121 RIVER RD #414 has a pool.
Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have accessible units?
No, 8121 RIVER RD #414 does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 RIVER RD #414 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 RIVER RD #414 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 RIVER RD #414 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia