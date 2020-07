Amenities

hardwood floors parking walk in closets range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

HURRY - Rarely Available - Sunny Delight! Must see a two-level townhouse style condo in a contemporary boutique building with 2 assigned parking spaces, next to 495 , MD& VA, C& O Canal Park. The unit offers SS appliances, new W/D, hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms with the full size bathroom and one walk-in closet. There is an additional space on the attic. Come and enjoy the beautiful trees and views. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Housing Voucher applicants welcome to apply.