7805 IVYMOUNT TER

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great opportunity in sought after Willerburn Acres, great schools, convenient to shopping, houses of worship, commuter routes and more. Large 4 bedrooms, 2-car garage, fireplace, updated bathrooms and kitchen, hardwood floors througout(notkitchen), toasty gas funace and gas cooking. Simply a nice house in a great neighborhood. Washer and dryer are located on main level off the garage. Unfinished lower level can be one giant playroom, or office and storage. Available immediately! $55 applicaton fee per adult and you can apply online. Go to longandfoster.com enter the address and hit apply online. Pets are evaluated case by case. Owner needs minimum 2 year lease. Housing voucher welcome.