7805 IVYMOUNT TER

Great opportunity in sought after Willerburn Acres, great schools, convenient to shopping, houses of worship, commuter routes and more. Large 4 bedrooms, 2-car garage, fireplace, updated bathrooms and kitchen, hardwood floors througout(notkitchen), toasty gas funace and gas cooking. Simply a nice house in a great neighborhood. Washer and dryer are located on main level off the garage. Unfinished lower level can be one giant playroom, or office and storage. Available immediately! $55 applicaton fee per adult and you can apply online. Go to longandfoster.com enter the address and hit apply online. Pets are evaluated case by case. Owner needs minimum 2 year lease. Housing voucher welcome.