Potomac, MD
7805 IVYMOUNT TER
7805 IVYMOUNT TER

7805 Ivymount Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Ivymount Terrace, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great opportunity in sought after Willerburn Acres, great schools, convenient to shopping, houses of worship, commuter routes and more. Large 4 bedrooms, 2-car garage, fireplace, updated bathrooms and kitchen, hardwood floors througout(notkitchen), toasty gas funace and gas cooking. Simply a nice house in a great neighborhood. Washer and dryer are located on main level off the garage. Unfinished lower level can be one giant playroom, or office and storage. Available immediately! $55 applicaton fee per adult and you can apply online. Go to longandfoster.com enter the address and hit apply online. Pets are evaluated case by case. Owner needs minimum 2 year lease. Housing voucher welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have any available units?
7805 IVYMOUNT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have?
Some of 7805 IVYMOUNT TER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 IVYMOUNT TER currently offering any rent specials?
7805 IVYMOUNT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 IVYMOUNT TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER is pet friendly.
Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER offer parking?
Yes, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER offers parking.
Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have a pool?
No, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER does not have a pool.
Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have accessible units?
No, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 IVYMOUNT TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 IVYMOUNT TER does not have units with air conditioning.
