7709 Brickyard Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Stunning, Private Estate Home in Close in Potomac!!! - Welcome to your Stunning, Private Estate Home - Just Minutes to DC, Airports & Northern Virginia!



This truly special property has too many features to list (but here are just a few). TWO separate apartments for Staff, Guests, Au pair, Mother in law. Gourmet Kitchen. Huge pool and hot tub! Extensive parking! The list goes on....



This one is a must see in person!!



https://tour.truplace.com/property/415/8712/?Branding=0



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:

24 month minimum lease

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

Smoking is prohibited



(RLNE2944022)