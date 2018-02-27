All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:24 PM

7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE

7603 Coddle Harbor Lane · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7603 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice and well maintained TH in prime sought after location 1 block from Cabin John shopping Ctr with restaurants, grocery store, shops, Starbucks etc.. newer pergo hardwood on mail level, new windows, fully finished basement, newer stove and microwave, large table space kitchen with bay window, sunken living room!! ** Pets case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have any available units?
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have?
Some of 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE offer parking?
No, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have a pool?
No, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity