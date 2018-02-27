7603 CODDLE HARBOR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice and well maintained TH in prime sought after location 1 block from Cabin John shopping Ctr with restaurants, grocery store, shops, Starbucks etc.. newer pergo hardwood on mail level, new windows, fully finished basement, newer stove and microwave, large table space kitchen with bay window, sunken living room!! ** Pets case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.