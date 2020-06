Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful 3+Bd (additional room in lower level), 3.5 Ba Townhouse, walkout basement fully finished. Enjoy the renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms. Walkout basement fully finished. Access to swimming pool and tennis courts. Relax at the community deck in front of the lake. Prime location to I270 and I495. Minutes to NIH, Bethesda Naval, easy commute to DC. Steps to Westlake Montgomery Mall. Available immediately.