Potomac, MD
7524 Coddle Harbor Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

7524 Coddle Harbor Lane

7524 Coddle Harbor Lane
Location

7524 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located in a nice quiet Potomac neighborhood. 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 levels, hard wood floors, new stair case carpet, updated kitchen, updated powder rooms, bay window, full finished walkout basement, fire place, Churchill school cluster. Very private deck back to the woods, no neighborhood traffic, walking distance to Cabin John Shopping Center. Close to public transportation, religious churches and synagogues. Close to 495 and 270, 200, a great location for commute to DMV areas, top schools and a great living environment for everyone. No short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

