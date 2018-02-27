7524 Coddle Harbor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Beautiful townhouse conveniently located in a nice quiet Potomac neighborhood. 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 levels, hard wood floors, new stair case carpet, updated kitchen, updated powder rooms, bay window, full finished walkout basement, fire place, Churchill school cluster. Very private deck back to the woods, no neighborhood traffic, walking distance to Cabin John Shopping Center. Close to public transportation, religious churches and synagogues. Close to 495 and 270, 200, a great location for commute to DMV areas, top schools and a great living environment for everyone. No short term lease.