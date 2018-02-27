7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Renovated studio with updated kitchen & bath. Large light filled space - great value for Bethesda! Large walk-in closet for storage. HUGE private balcony. Building has elevator access & outdoor pool. Parking is provided. Common Laundry - Community Laundry Room is on same floor. Utilities included in Rent. Close to public transportation as well as LOTS of shopping and restaurants. Available for Move-In on April 21st.