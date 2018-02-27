Renovated studio with updated kitchen & bath. Large light filled space - great value for Bethesda! Large walk-in closet for storage. HUGE private balcony. Building has elevator access & outdoor pool. Parking is provided. Common Laundry - Community Laundry Room is on same floor. Utilities included in Rent. Close to public transportation as well as LOTS of shopping and restaurants. Available for Move-In on April 21st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD have any available units?
7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7505 DEMOCRACY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.