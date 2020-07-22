All apartments in Potomac
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016

7401 Westlake Terrace · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7401 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD 20817

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Terrific corner 2BR/2BA unit with a huge balcony! Kitchen has pretty cherry cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances. Good closet space with extra storage avail. Overlooking the baseball field at Cabin John Park. Westfield Mont Mall is just a few blocks away. Condo has outdoor pool, party room, front desk is manned. Sorry.. no pets allowed/building. No smoking. TO APPLY: go to: www.LongandFoster.com Search rentals: insert this property address. Complete application on line for ALL adults who will live in the property. A non-refundable app fee of $55/adult is required. Pay by credit card. Completed application will be forwarded to listing agent for review with Owner. If application is accepted, the prospective tenant will need to sign lease and submit first month's rent within 36 hours of acceptance; property will be listed as active until lease is signed and 1st months' rent is received. HOC vouchers are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have any available units?
7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have?
Some of 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 currently offering any rent specials?
7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 pet-friendly?
No, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 offer parking?
Yes, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 offers parking.
Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have a pool?
Yes, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 has a pool.
Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have accessible units?
No, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016 does not have units with air conditioning.
