7401 WESTLAKE TER #1016

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Terrific corner 2BR/2BA unit with a huge balcony! Kitchen has pretty cherry cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances. Good closet space with extra storage avail. Overlooking the baseball field at Cabin John Park. Westfield Mont Mall is just a few blocks away. Condo has outdoor pool, party room, front desk is manned. Sorry.. no pets allowed/building. No smoking. TO APPLY: go to: www.LongandFoster.com Search rentals: insert this property address. Complete application on line for ALL adults who will live in the property. A non-refundable app fee of $55/adult is required. Pay by credit card. Completed application will be forwarded to listing agent for review with Owner. If application is accepted, the prospective tenant will need to sign lease and submit first month's rent within 36 hours of acceptance; property will be listed as active until lease is signed and 1st months' rent is received. HOC vouchers are welcome.