Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious five (5) bedroom house on wonderful cul de sac surrounded by trees. Large kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Living room, dining room and 1/2 bath on main floor. Wood floors throughout including 2nd floor bedrooms5 bedrooms and 2 full baths on 2nd floor. Large carpeted room on lower level.Attached 2 car garage and driveway for 2 or 3 cats. Flat backyard with patio. No pets and no Smokers.Available July 8th.