4 TIFTON COURT

Amenities

This cozy one bedroom, one bath in-law suite in this beautiful single-family home is located in the desirable Regency Estates neighborhood in Potomac. It offers spacious accommodations with over 675 sq ft of living space, private entrance, own backyard patio and is available for immediate Move in! The living room/family room boasts a gorgeous gas fireplace that is the centerpiece and complements the beautiful hardwood floors. The bedroom is spacious, bedroom closet has ample space and the bathroom has a double sink with granite countertops. The white kitchen cabinets perfectly match with the black leather Caesarstone countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to the Ride On bus and neighborhood shopping centers and driving distance to the Metro (red line), restaurants and wonderful parks. Also, it is close to NIH, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Suburban Hospital. There is a shared laundry room space downstairs. Tenant will be responsible for paying $100 per month for utilities. Cable and wifi will be the tenants responsibility, should they desire those amenities. Owners occupy the upstairs portion of the home. Cats are allowed. Awesome landlords!