Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
4 TIFTON COURT
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

4 TIFTON COURT

4 Tifton Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Tifton Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This cozy one bedroom, one bath in-law suite in this beautiful single-family home is located in the desirable Regency Estates neighborhood in Potomac. It offers spacious accommodations with over 675 sq ft of living space, private entrance, own backyard patio and is available for immediate Move in! The living room/family room boasts a gorgeous gas fireplace that is the centerpiece and complements the beautiful hardwood floors. The bedroom is spacious, bedroom closet has ample space and the bathroom has a double sink with granite countertops. The white kitchen cabinets perfectly match with the black leather Caesarstone countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to the Ride On bus and neighborhood shopping centers and driving distance to the Metro (red line), restaurants and wonderful parks. Also, it is close to NIH, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Suburban Hospital. There is a shared laundry room space downstairs. Tenant will be responsible for paying $100 per month for utilities. Cable and wifi will be the tenants responsibility, should they desire those amenities. Owners occupy the upstairs portion of the home. Cats are allowed. Awesome landlords!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 TIFTON COURT have any available units?
4 TIFTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 4 TIFTON COURT have?
Some of 4 TIFTON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 TIFTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 TIFTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 TIFTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 TIFTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4 TIFTON COURT offer parking?
No, 4 TIFTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 TIFTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 TIFTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 TIFTON COURT have a pool?
No, 4 TIFTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4 TIFTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 TIFTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 TIFTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 TIFTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 TIFTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 TIFTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
