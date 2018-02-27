12840 HUNTSMAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Sparkling colonial on quiet cul-de-sac street in sought after community! Spacious rooms, gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, renovated tablespace kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, separate dining room. Family room with fireplace opens to patio and level rear yard ideal for entertaining. Upper level features four large bedrooms with ample closet space and updated master bath. Large recreation room/playroom in finished basement. Home is in excellent condition. Convenient to 270, metro, public transportation, shopping and dining. Top Wootton schools!