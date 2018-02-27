All apartments in Potomac
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

12840 HUNTSMAN WAY

12840 Huntsman Way · No Longer Available
Location

12840 Huntsman Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Sparkling colonial on quiet cul-de-sac street in sought after community! Spacious rooms, gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, renovated tablespace kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, separate dining room. Family room with fireplace opens to patio and level rear yard ideal for entertaining. Upper level features four large bedrooms with ample closet space and updated master bath. Large recreation room/playroom in finished basement. Home is in excellent condition. Convenient to 270, metro, public transportation, shopping and dining. Top Wootton schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have any available units?
12840 HUNTSMAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have?
Some of 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12840 HUNTSMAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY offer parking?
No, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have a pool?
No, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12840 HUNTSMAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
