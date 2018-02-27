12629 LAMP POST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths Colonial located in the Heart of Potomac area, 2 miles to I-270 and 3 miles to Potomac Village. This house has double leaded windows, Granite counter tops. Beautiful Pool & Jacuzzi in the backyard with an outside kitchen. All the switches, Pool and Jacuzzi, are remote and App controlled via smartphone (iPhone and android). Great beautiful land escaping as you can see in the pictures. **In Case of Purchasing: Seller is willing to accept as low as $919k on contracts submitted before April 15th**. 1) New Pool heater and Pool Pump 2) New High capacity tank-less water heater 3) New Kitchen aid Microwave & Oven Combo 4) New LG washer & Dryer 5) Smart home and app controlled lighting, pool, Jacuzzi , multi-room sound system.