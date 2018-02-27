All apartments in Potomac
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

12629 LAMP POST LANE

12629 Lamp Post Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12629 Lamp Post Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths Colonial located in the Heart of Potomac area, 2 miles to I-270 and 3 miles to Potomac Village. This house has double leaded windows, Granite counter tops. Beautiful Pool & Jacuzzi in the backyard with an outside kitchen. All the switches, Pool and Jacuzzi, are remote and App controlled via smartphone (iPhone and android). Great beautiful land escaping as you can see in the pictures. **In Case of Purchasing: Seller is willing to accept as low as $919k on contracts submitted before April 15th**. 1) New Pool heater and Pool Pump 2) New High capacity tank-less water heater 3) New Kitchen aid Microwave & Oven Combo 4) New LG washer & Dryer 5) Smart home and app controlled lighting, pool, Jacuzzi , multi-room sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have any available units?
12629 LAMP POST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have?
Some of 12629 LAMP POST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12629 LAMP POST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12629 LAMP POST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12629 LAMP POST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12629 LAMP POST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12629 LAMP POST LANE offers parking.
Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12629 LAMP POST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12629 LAMP POST LANE has a pool.
Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have accessible units?
No, 12629 LAMP POST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12629 LAMP POST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12629 LAMP POST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12629 LAMP POST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

