Potomac, MD
12002 TITIAN WAY
12002 TITIAN WAY

12002 Titian Way · (866) 677-6937
Location

12002 Titian Way, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor. Large dining room area with hardwood floors. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. 3 Large bedrooms upper level with wall to wall carpet with 2 full bath rooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Office or 4th bedroom on main level great for guest room or in-law suite. Bonus playroom with laundry area. Beautiful sunroom with cathedral ceilings perfect for family gathering. Lots of storage. Fenced yard with nice patio and storage shed. 1 car garage. Close to public transportation, I270, restaurants and shops. Prefer longer term lease either 2 or 3 years.. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 TITIAN WAY have any available units?
12002 TITIAN WAY has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12002 TITIAN WAY have?
Some of 12002 TITIAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12002 TITIAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12002 TITIAN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 TITIAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12002 TITIAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 12002 TITIAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12002 TITIAN WAY does offer parking.
Does 12002 TITIAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12002 TITIAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 TITIAN WAY have a pool?
No, 12002 TITIAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12002 TITIAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 12002 TITIAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12002 TITIAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12002 TITIAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12002 TITIAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12002 TITIAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
