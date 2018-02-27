12002 TITIAN WAY

Amenities

Rarely available 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath located in Willerburn Acres. Open and bright with over 2,700 sqft of living area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile floor. Large dining room area with hardwood floors. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. 3 Large bedrooms upper level with wall to wall carpet with 2 full bath rooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Office or 4th bedroom on main level great for guest room or in-law suite. Bonus playroom with laundry area. Beautiful sunroom with cathedral ceilings perfect for family gathering. Lots of storage. Fenced yard with nice patio and storage shed. 1 car garage. Close to public transportation, I270, restaurants and shops. Prefer longer term lease either 2 or 3 years.. Available July 1.