Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Spacious and Clean! This split level has 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. The Main level includes the Kitchen/Dining room space that opens to the backyard deck and a Living Room. The top level has all 4 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space. Master includes an en-suite bath and his and her closets. The lower level is where you will find the family room with fireplace, an office with built-ins and the laundry area. Located minutes to shopping, 495, 270 and Montgomery Mall. Applications through Long and Foster once listing is ACTIVE!