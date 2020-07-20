All apartments in Potomac
Last updated October 30 2019

11208 Willowbrook Drive

11208 Willowbrook Drive
Location

11208 Willowbrook Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

POTOMAC - Renovated 5BD/3.5BA Gem in in Willowbrook / on Dead End Street - NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN, NEWLY SCREENED AND SANDED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW MASTER BATHROOM, NEW W&D, NEW DECK. Serene rear yard with great landscaping and deck - nice and quiet street! Large master bedroom with sitting area and natural light. Easy access to major commuter routes, shopping, restaurants and recreation. Close to French School, Churchill HS, many other private schools. About 13 miles to Embassy Row.

"NEED EXTRA STORAGE, DON'T RENT A STORAGE LOCKER - USE THE BASEMENT OF THIS HOUSE, ITS OVER 1000 SQ. FT.

(RLNE4053280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

