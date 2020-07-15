All apartments in Potomac
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:30 PM

11 TAVESHIRE COURT

11 Taveshire Court · (301) 637-9762
Location

11 Taveshire Court, Potomac, MD 20817

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Studio · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
END UNIT Garage brick townhouse with lots of light, 3BR/3full + 1 half BA. Deck plus Lower Level fenced courtyard with walk-out patio and slate covered area. Lower level also has full bath. Upper level has cathedral ceiling bedroom suite w/walk in closet, separate shower and soaking bathtub. Great location, across from Montgomery Mall and close to major highway access to points south (VA) and north (Frederick) as well as DC. Local roadways to NIH, Joint Base Walter Reed, Suburban Hospital, National Library of Medicine, "satellite" strip malls, Davis Library, Cabin John Regional Park with indoor ice skating,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have any available units?
11 TAVESHIRE COURT has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have?
Some of 11 TAVESHIRE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 TAVESHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11 TAVESHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 TAVESHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT offers parking.
Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 TAVESHIRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 TAVESHIRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
