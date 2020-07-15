11 TAVESHIRE COURT

Amenities

END UNIT Garage brick townhouse with lots of light, 3BR/3full + 1 half BA. Deck plus Lower Level fenced courtyard with walk-out patio and slate covered area. Lower level also has full bath. Upper level has cathedral ceiling bedroom suite w/walk in closet, separate shower and soaking bathtub. Great location, across from Montgomery Mall and close to major highway access to points south (VA) and north (Frederick) as well as DC. Local roadways to NIH, Joint Base Walter Reed, Suburban Hospital, National Library of Medicine, "satellite" strip malls, Davis Library, Cabin John Regional Park with indoor ice skating,