Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
10851 DEBORAH DR
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM

10851 DEBORAH DR

10851 Deborah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10851 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
TENANT OCCUPIED AND NEW BABY AT HOME. DO NOT SHOW WITHOUT APPT. 3 HOURS NOTICE!! PLEASE NO SICK CLIENTS!!!You have to see this rarely available 3 level end unit townhouse! Gorgeous renovation in 2013 of largest floorplan, over 1,950 square feet above grade, plus a finished, walkout basement. Main level Family Room, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances - SubZero, Thermador brands, granite counters, stylish cabinets! Hardwood floors in all 4 Bedrooms upstairs. Master Bathroom renovated as well in 2013. Four Bedrooms/Three Baths up, 1 (real!!) Bedroom/1 Bathroom on Lower level. Dogs (only..no cats) allowed on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 DEBORAH DR have any available units?
10851 DEBORAH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10851 DEBORAH DR have?
Some of 10851 DEBORAH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 DEBORAH DR currently offering any rent specials?
10851 DEBORAH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 DEBORAH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10851 DEBORAH DR is pet friendly.
Does 10851 DEBORAH DR offer parking?
Yes, 10851 DEBORAH DR offers parking.
Does 10851 DEBORAH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10851 DEBORAH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 DEBORAH DR have a pool?
No, 10851 DEBORAH DR does not have a pool.
Does 10851 DEBORAH DR have accessible units?
No, 10851 DEBORAH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 DEBORAH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 DEBORAH DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10851 DEBORAH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10851 DEBORAH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
