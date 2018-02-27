10851 DEBORAH DR

Amenities
You have to see this rarely available 3 level end unit townhouse! Gorgeous renovation in 2013 of largest floorplan, over 1,950 square feet above grade, plus a finished, walkout basement. Main level Family Room, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances - SubZero, Thermador brands, granite counters, stylish cabinets! Hardwood floors in all 4 Bedrooms upstairs. Master Bathroom renovated as well in 2013. Four Bedrooms/Three Baths up, 1 (real!!) Bedroom/1 Bathroom on Lower level. Dogs (only..no cats) allowed on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit.