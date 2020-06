Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Extraordinary luxury townhouse with over 4300 sq ft of finished spaces and located in the beautiful River Falls subdivision. Features a open floor plan, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Incredible gourmet kitchen with large eat in area. Sep dining room. Master suite with extensive closet and changing area. Finished basement has walkout doors to serene patio area with back to forest. 4BR 3.5 bathrooms 2 car garage with lots of guest parking spaces. Hurry... won't last.