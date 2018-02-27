10108 DONEGAL CT

Amenities

Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard . This house is an easy commute to Northers VA, the businesses of DC, the recreation of Great Falls, and all the fun and frivolity of DC! What a location!This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, family room open to a white kitchen, gracious formal rooms befitting diplomats and gracious entertaining. The full level walk-out lower level is carpeted with ample natural light, versatile living space, and access to the lovely private yard with access to the upper deck off the living room. Highly desirable location, schools, shopping and tennis /pool amenities.