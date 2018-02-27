All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

10108 DONEGAL CT

10108 Donegal Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

10108 Donegal Court, Potomac, MD 20854
Heritage Farm

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,350

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Easy to love all brick Colonial on quiet private cul-de-sac with a wonderful level flat backyard . This house is an easy commute to Northers VA, the businesses of DC, the recreation of Great Falls, and all the fun and frivolity of DC! What a location!This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, family room open to a white kitchen, gracious formal rooms befitting diplomats and gracious entertaining. The full level walk-out lower level is carpeted with ample natural light, versatile living space, and access to the lovely private yard with access to the upper deck off the living room. Highly desirable location, schools, shopping and tennis /pool amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10108 DONEGAL CT have any available units?
10108 DONEGAL CT has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10108 DONEGAL CT have?
Some of 10108 DONEGAL CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 DONEGAL CT currently offering any rent specials?
10108 DONEGAL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 DONEGAL CT pet-friendly?
No, 10108 DONEGAL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10108 DONEGAL CT offer parking?
Yes, 10108 DONEGAL CT does offer parking.
Does 10108 DONEGAL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10108 DONEGAL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 DONEGAL CT have a pool?
Yes, 10108 DONEGAL CT has a pool.
Does 10108 DONEGAL CT have accessible units?
No, 10108 DONEGAL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 DONEGAL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10108 DONEGAL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10108 DONEGAL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10108 DONEGAL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
