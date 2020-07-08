59 CHESTHILL COURT

Amenities

Beautiful end of group townhome in Perry Hall! Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living/dining room combo with a slider leading to the rear deck! Full bathroom in the finished basement, sliders leading out to patio and back yard - currently no pictures of the basement since it is being painted and new carpet is being installed. New decking will also be installed and property will be professionally cleaned. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.