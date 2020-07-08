All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

59 CHESTHILL COURT

59 Chesthill Court · No Longer Available
Location

59 Chesthill Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful end of group townhome in Perry Hall! Gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living/dining room combo with a slider leading to the rear deck! Full bathroom in the finished basement, sliders leading out to patio and back yard - currently no pictures of the basement since it is being painted and new carpet is being installed. New decking will also be installed and property will be professionally cleaned. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 CHESTHILL COURT have any available units?
59 CHESTHILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 CHESTHILL COURT have?
Some of 59 CHESTHILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 CHESTHILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
59 CHESTHILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 CHESTHILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 59 CHESTHILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 59 CHESTHILL COURT offer parking?
No, 59 CHESTHILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 59 CHESTHILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 CHESTHILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 CHESTHILL COURT have a pool?
No, 59 CHESTHILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 59 CHESTHILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 59 CHESTHILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 59 CHESTHILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 CHESTHILL COURT has units with dishwashers.

