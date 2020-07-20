All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 54 Stone Park Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
54 Stone Park Pl
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

54 Stone Park Pl

54 Stone Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Perry Hall
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

54 Stone Park Place, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. This fully renovated home offers a lot of amenities. Hardwood flooring on the basement and main level, an updated kitchen with plenty of storage, brand new stainless steel appliances, Outdoor deck and fenced in yard, great for outdoor activities and entertainment or just want to relax after a long day! Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Don't wait and call is now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Stone Park Pl have any available units?
54 Stone Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Stone Park Pl have?
Some of 54 Stone Park Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Stone Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
54 Stone Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Stone Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Stone Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 54 Stone Park Pl offer parking?
No, 54 Stone Park Pl does not offer parking.
Does 54 Stone Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Stone Park Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Stone Park Pl have a pool?
No, 54 Stone Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 54 Stone Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 54 Stone Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Stone Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Stone Park Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court
Perry Hall, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Perry Hall 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPerry Hall 2 Bedroom Apartments
Perry Hall Apartments with BalconiesPerry Hall Apartments with Parking
Perry Hall Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Edgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College