54 Stone Park Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 Bedroom Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. This fully renovated home offers a lot of amenities. Hardwood flooring on the basement and main level, an updated kitchen with plenty of storage, brand new stainless steel appliances, Outdoor deck and fenced in yard, great for outdoor activities and entertainment or just want to relax after a long day! Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Don't wait and call is now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*