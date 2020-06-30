4142 Maple Path Circle

Amenities

Welcome home! This is an updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Village of Southfield. This home has 3 finished levels of living space, a huge master bedroom suite with a 5-piece full bathroom and a walk-in closet, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. It also has hardwood floors, a charming front porch, and reserved parking.



Please be advised that all adults 19+ must have 650+ credit scores to qualify. We accept 600-649 scores on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Pets are not permitted in this home (except certified service animals).