4142 Maple Path Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

4142 Maple Path Circle

4142 Maple Path Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4142 Maple Path Circle, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

Welcome home! This is an updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Village of Southfield. This home has 3 finished levels of living space, a huge master bedroom suite with a 5-piece full bathroom and a walk-in closet, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. It also has hardwood floors, a charming front porch, and reserved parking.

Please be advised that all adults 19+ must have 650+ credit scores to qualify. We accept 600-649 scores on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Pets are not permitted in this home (except certified service animals).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Maple Path Circle have any available units?
4142 Maple Path Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4142 Maple Path Circle have?
Some of 4142 Maple Path Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 Maple Path Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Maple Path Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Maple Path Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4142 Maple Path Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 4142 Maple Path Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4142 Maple Path Circle offers parking.
Does 4142 Maple Path Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4142 Maple Path Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Maple Path Circle have a pool?
No, 4142 Maple Path Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4142 Maple Path Circle have accessible units?
No, 4142 Maple Path Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Maple Path Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4142 Maple Path Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

