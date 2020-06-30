All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 4 HEDGEFORD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
4 HEDGEFORD COURT
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

4 HEDGEFORD COURT

4 Hedgeford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Perry Hall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Hedgeford Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath semi-detached townhome with porchfront in Nottingham. Carpeted and hardwoods, spacious living area, family room, kitchen / dining room combo with lots of cabinets, appliances including dishwasher and granite countertops. Finished basement with laundry room and workshop. Potential office, playroom, craft room or 4th bedroom in lower level. Sliding glass doors leading out to big deck and large fenced in back yard for entertaining. 2 year minimum lease desired, Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT have any available units?
4 HEDGEFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT have?
Some of 4 HEDGEFORD COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 HEDGEFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 HEDGEFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 HEDGEFORD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 HEDGEFORD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 4 HEDGEFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 HEDGEFORD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 4 HEDGEFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 HEDGEFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 HEDGEFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 HEDGEFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln
Perry Hall, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Perry Hall 1 BedroomsPerry Hall 2 Bedrooms
Perry Hall Apartments with BalconyPerry Hall Apartments with Parking
Perry Hall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College