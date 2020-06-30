4 HEDGEFORD COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath semi-detached townhome with porchfront in Nottingham. Carpeted and hardwoods, spacious living area, family room, kitchen / dining room combo with lots of cabinets, appliances including dishwasher and granite countertops. Finished basement with laundry room and workshop. Potential office, playroom, craft room or 4th bedroom in lower level. Sliding glass doors leading out to big deck and large fenced in back yard for entertaining. 2 year minimum lease desired, Pets considered on case by case basis.