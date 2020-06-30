All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:46 PM

3800 Wean Drive

3800 Wean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Wean Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This spacious 2 BR 2 BA condo in Nottingham is available for immediate move in. Second floor living with a balcony, conveniently located near shopping, movies, I-95 and more. Open floor plan with a pass through in the kitchen makes it a great entertaining space. Super sized master bedroom with ensuite. Full size washer and dryer inside the home. All the comforts of home with none of the lawn care or snow shoveling! 625 TransUnion and strong rental or mortgage history. TEXT Wendy today to ask any questions or schedule a tour: 443.417.5056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Wean Drive have any available units?
3800 Wean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Wean Drive have?
Some of 3800 Wean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Wean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Wean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Wean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Wean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 3800 Wean Drive offer parking?
No, 3800 Wean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Wean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Wean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Wean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Wean Drive has a pool.
Does 3800 Wean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 Wean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Wean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Wean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

