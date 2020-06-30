3800 Wean Drive

Amenities

This spacious 2 BR 2 BA condo in Nottingham is available for immediate move in. Second floor living with a balcony, conveniently located near shopping, movies, I-95 and more. Open floor plan with a pass through in the kitchen makes it a great entertaining space. Super sized master bedroom with ensuite. Full size washer and dryer inside the home. All the comforts of home with none of the lawn care or snow shoveling! 625 TransUnion and strong rental or mortgage history. TEXT Wendy today to ask any questions or schedule a tour: 443.417.5056