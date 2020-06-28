Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to your new home at 3763 Foxford Stream Road! This beautiful renovation, unlike any other in the extremely desirable Ridgely's Choice neighborhood, is sure to impress with its long list of luxury upgrades, and enhance your lifestyle! This spacious home features a new roof, new energy efficient windows, new high-efficiency premium HVAC system, and many more upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with bay window offers a light-filled breakfast area with center island, modern and luxurious sparkling white quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, backsplash, and recessed lighting. Open plan dining room and living room feature beautiful wood floors, chair railing, recessed lighting, with sliders to the deck and backyard. Outdoor oasis with deck and covered gazebo to enjoy and entertain with family and friends. Upstairs features include 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, plenty of closet space, 2 full baths, and wood flooring throughout. Fully finished basement space with brand new, premium LVT flooring offers additional room that may be a den or an office, plus a large finished room with egress to the backyard that may be a family room or potential 4th bedroom with storage. A 3rd full bathroom in the basement, and a utility plus laundry room with brand new washer and dryer round off the fully finished basement. This home is truly turn-key, move-in ready, and the pride of the neighborhood. Perry Hall schools. Extremely convenient location offering easy access to a multitude of shopping, dining, as well as entertainment options, and minutes to commuter routes. Also available for Sale - see separate listing. Your search for a new home ends here - make an appointment today!