Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD

3763 Foxford Stream Road · No Longer Available
Location

3763 Foxford Stream Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to your new home at 3763 Foxford Stream Road! This beautiful renovation, unlike any other in the extremely desirable Ridgely's Choice neighborhood, is sure to impress with its long list of luxury upgrades, and enhance your lifestyle! This spacious home features a new roof, new energy efficient windows, new high-efficiency premium HVAC system, and many more upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with bay window offers a light-filled breakfast area with center island, modern and luxurious sparkling white quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, backsplash, and recessed lighting. Open plan dining room and living room feature beautiful wood floors, chair railing, recessed lighting, with sliders to the deck and backyard. Outdoor oasis with deck and covered gazebo to enjoy and entertain with family and friends. Upstairs features include 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, plenty of closet space, 2 full baths, and wood flooring throughout. Fully finished basement space with brand new, premium LVT flooring offers additional room that may be a den or an office, plus a large finished room with egress to the backyard that may be a family room or potential 4th bedroom with storage. A 3rd full bathroom in the basement, and a utility plus laundry room with brand new washer and dryer round off the fully finished basement. This home is truly turn-key, move-in ready, and the pride of the neighborhood. Perry Hall schools. Extremely convenient location offering easy access to a multitude of shopping, dining, as well as entertainment options, and minutes to commuter routes. Also available for Sale - see separate listing. Your search for a new home ends here - make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have any available units?
3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have?
Some of 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3763 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
