2 Powder View Ct

End of Group Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. Fully renovated home with 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms! Comes with gorgeous kitchen and fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, plenty of cabinet space and with granite countertops. This home comes with hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, a master suite with an attached master bathroom, outdoor deck, huge storage shed and fenced in yard! Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Contact us now and set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*