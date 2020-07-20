2 Powder View Ct

Amenities
End of Group Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. Fully renovated home with 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms! Comes with gorgeous kitchen and fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, plenty of cabinet space and with granite countertops. This home comes with hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, a master suite with an attached master bathroom, outdoor deck, huge storage shed and fenced in yard! Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Contact us now and set an appointment to view this home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*