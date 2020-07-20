All apartments in Perry Hall
Location

2 Powder View Ct, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End of Group Townhome, located in Nottingham, MD. Fully renovated home with 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms! Comes with gorgeous kitchen and fully equipped with brand-new stainless-steel appliance, plenty of cabinet space and with granite countertops. This home comes with hardwood flooring all throughout the unit, a master suite with an attached master bathroom, outdoor deck, huge storage shed and fenced in yard! Closely located to great restaurants, shopping centers, public parks and more! Easy access to I-695 and I-95. Contact us now and set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Powder View Ct have any available units?
2 Powder View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Powder View Ct have?
Some of 2 Powder View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Powder View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Powder View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Powder View Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Powder View Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2 Powder View Ct offer parking?
No, 2 Powder View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2 Powder View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Powder View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Powder View Ct have a pool?
No, 2 Powder View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2 Powder View Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Powder View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Powder View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Powder View Ct has units with dishwashers.
