Amenities

pet friendly carport range refrigerator

CODE JRF***VOUCHERS WELCOMED This is a must-see! Spacious, yet cozy one level single-family home. A carport fit for 4 operable cars. Need a basement? The step down sunroom would be a great substitute. Plenty of storage space in the shed or just the right size for your man cave or she shed with a fenced in backyard. Conveniently located near Addison metro and shopping. Qualify household income $66k ***DOGS 20LBS OR LESS ONLY*** ***NO SMOKING IN UNIT***