Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

444 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
364 Hickory Nut Court
364 Hickory Nut Court, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh paint and carpet will greet you as you walk into this unit. Eat in kitchen, large deck with fenced in backyard. Finished basement with full bath, TEXT Tom - 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing. Refer to Hickory Nut Ct.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
8130 Hog Neck Road
8130 Hog Neck Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath lower Apartment with off street parking. Large patio area off kitchen. Close to shopping and route 100. Rent includes water and propane for hot water heater. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
8208 W END DRIVE
8208 West End Drive, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Very Clean. Nice Single Family Detached Home in Orchard Beach. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths with Fenced-in Back Yard. Rear Deck and Full Front Porch. Pellet Stove in Living Room. Partially Finished Basement. 2 Car Parking Pad. New Carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Gate
63 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1075 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ferndale
8 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pasadena, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pasadena renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

