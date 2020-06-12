/
3 bedroom apartments
492 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7784 LAKELAND AVENUE
7784 Lakeland Avenue, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7784 LAKELAND AVENUE in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.
1 Unit Available
8137 SHOWCASE COURT
8137 Showcase Court, Pasadena, MD
Entertainer's Delight , Please Be Aware Square footage is incorrect in tax records...this home boost approximately 3,954 square foot above grade on the first two floors...and another 1750 approximate square footage in the lower level...
1 Unit Available
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE
8148 Hickory Hollow Drive, Pasadena, MD
This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
1 Unit Available
203 SYCAMORE ROAD
203 Sycamore Road, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1368 sqft
Beautifully updated Cape Cod home in Curtis Bay. Enjoy decks and private fenced in rear yard perfect for summertime BBQ's. The main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
7936 HOLLY ROAD
7936 Holly Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2156 sqft
Large Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Large backyard. Close to Community Beach and Access Area. This home has been freshly painted through out the Bedrooms, Baths and Main Level.
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
3911 CLEAVER COURT
3911 Cleaver Court, Lake Shore, MD
Solar power included in the rent average BGE bill is $13 a month!!! Beautiful Stone front 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. The first floor has 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors front to back.
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.
1 Unit Available
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE
428 Riverside Drive, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1763 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity! Wonderful 3 bedroom WATERFRONT cape cod. Here is your chance to feel like you are always on vacation. Bring your boat and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle. No need to pay to store your boat.
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
8130 Hog Neck Road
8130 Hog Neck Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath lower Apartment with off street parking. Large patio area off kitchen. Close to shopping and route 100. Rent includes water and propane for hot water heater. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
8208 W END DRIVE
8208 West End Drive, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Very Clean. Nice Single Family Detached Home in Orchard Beach. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths with Fenced-in Back Yard. Rear Deck and Full Front Porch. Pellet Stove in Living Room. Partially Finished Basement. 2 Car Parking Pad. New Carpet.
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
South Gate
62 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1075 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Glen Burnie
5 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
