2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
377 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD
South Gate
6 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1195 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
364 Hickory Nut Court
364 Hickory Nut Court, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1132 sqft
Fresh paint and carpet will greet you as you walk into this unit. Eat in kitchen, large deck with fenced in backyard. Finished basement with full bath, TEXT Tom - 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing. Refer to Hickory Nut Ct.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
$
South Gate
64 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Glen Burnie
2 Units Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
985 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
South Gate
27 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Riverside
6 Units Available
101 Wells
103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
Historic building with recently renovated units that feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool table, golf room, basketball court, clubhouse and gym. Cat and dog friendly.
