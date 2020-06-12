/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
219 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1195 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Brooklyn Park
19 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 02:12pm
Riverside
6 Units Available
101 Wells
103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
Historic building with recently renovated units that feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool table, golf room, basketball court, clubhouse and gym. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
SBIC - West Federal Hill
17 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 08:50am
Riverside
15 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
949 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3418 DUNRAN ROAD
3418 Dunran Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, well maintained home is waiting for YOU! This home offers beautiful red oak hardwood floors on the 1st floor and white oak hardwood floors on the upper level.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Canton
1 Unit Available
2702 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST
2702 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1085 sqft
REMAINDER OF JUNE FREE for JULY 1 LEASE!NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES BEING INSTALLED! City Living at it's best! Resort Style living . Just seconds from the water. Updated unit with open floor plan. Tons of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Canton
1 Unit Available
2772 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST
2772 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1391 sqft
3D Virtual Tour now available! Meticulously maintained 2 bed / 2 bath in The Beacon. This spacious condominium sits in an incredible location walking distance to shops / restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7533 WESTFIELD ROAD
7533 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1016 sqft
GORGEOUS RENTAL RENOVATION! Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- plush lower level could be an additional bedroom with 1/2 bath and exit to rear yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
45 N Dundalk Avenue
45 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
954 sqft
Wonderful 2 BR/2 BA single family in historic Dundalk. Lawncare included with this great little house. Off street parking for two cars. Full equipped kitchen and plenty of storage. Finished basement with full size washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Results within 10 miles of Pasadena
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Mount Vernon
10 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Charles Village
29 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
