Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:55 PM

7722 GASTON PL

7722 Gaston Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
community garden
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School. Situated in Tanyard Springs Community with tons of amenities, such as pool, 24 hr gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, 4 playgrounds, 2 picnic areas, 3 dog parks, community garden center and much more. Available for 7/11/20 move in. Pets on case by case. Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 GASTON PL have any available units?
7722 GASTON PL has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7722 GASTON PL have?
Some of 7722 GASTON PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 GASTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
7722 GASTON PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 GASTON PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 7722 GASTON PL is pet friendly.
Does 7722 GASTON PL offer parking?
Yes, 7722 GASTON PL does offer parking.
Does 7722 GASTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7722 GASTON PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 GASTON PL have a pool?
Yes, 7722 GASTON PL has a pool.
Does 7722 GASTON PL have accessible units?
No, 7722 GASTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 GASTON PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 GASTON PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7722 GASTON PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7722 GASTON PL does not have units with air conditioning.
