7722 GASTON PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court community garden dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School. Situated in Tanyard Springs Community with tons of amenities, such as pool, 24 hr gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, 4 playgrounds, 2 picnic areas, 3 dog parks, community garden center and much more. Available for 7/11/20 move in. Pets on case by case. Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.