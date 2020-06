Amenities

all utils included parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous water front apartment with all utilities included. Rent of $1,200 includes all utilities. Use of pier and yard is allowed. Gorgeous water views. Very clean and furnished. Affordable price of $1200.00 for 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath. Your own private laundry. Reserved parking space off street for 1 car. NO PETS and NO smoking in unit.