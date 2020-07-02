988 RIVERSEDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Welcome Home to Heritage Harbour a 55 Plus Community. Ths home has two Bedrooms and two full baths. Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Enjoy special time on your deck overlooking flowering trees. The community center is just a short walk around the corner. Community Pool and Club House available for your use. Lots of community activities. Minimum 2 year lease!