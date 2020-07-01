93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Really Special Light And Bright Condo in Seabreeze. Attractive Street Level End Unit, Windows On Three Sides, Private Entrance From Tree Shaded Front Yard. Patio Made for Relaxing, Spacious Living Room With Gas Fireplace, Lovely Dining Room, Nice Kitchen with DeskArea, Two Master Suites, Two Large Full Bathrooms, High Ceilings, Separate Laundry Room, Storage Shed and More! Walking Distance to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Annapolis Mall. Two Minute Drive to Route 50. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS.