Parole, MD
93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:25 AM

93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR

93 Harbour Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

93 Harbour Heights Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Really Special Light And Bright Condo in Seabreeze. Attractive Street Level End Unit, Windows On Three Sides, Private Entrance From Tree Shaded Front Yard. Patio Made for Relaxing, Spacious Living Room With Gas Fireplace, Lovely Dining Room, Nice Kitchen with DeskArea, Two Master Suites, Two Large Full Bathrooms, High Ceilings, Separate Laundry Room, Storage Shed and More! Walking Distance to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Annapolis Mall. Two Minute Drive to Route 50. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have any available units?
93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have?
Some of 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR currently offering any rent specials?
93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR pet-friendly?
No, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR offer parking?
Yes, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR offers parking.
Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have a pool?
No, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR does not have a pool.
Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have accessible units?
No, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 HARBOUR HEIGHTS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

