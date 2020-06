Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL AND ELEGANT HOME ..VACANT AND READY TO MOVE IN NOW .... 55 plus community.......FORMER MODEL HOME.. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS ... CUSTOM PAINT INSIDE ...end unit 1 level town home .. all brick ... new flooring in living room , dining area , hall way and den with a fireplace.. has deck , fenced back yard, garage , eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets , custom stained doors and trim , ..