805 COXSWAIN WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool tennis court hot tub sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Beautifully staged 2 bedroom Condo in the best 55+ community of Heritage Harbour. 2-bedrooms, 2 baths, large balcony, underground secured parking with large approximately 10-12 foot storage room. Heritage Harbour 2nd to none with plenty of amenities to choose from, 9 hole executive golf course, tennis courts, RV lot, wonderful Bistro, indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, hot tub, walking trails, community pier, Lodge and much more. Call for your private tour of the Heritage Harbour Community and lodge.