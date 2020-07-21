All apartments in Parole
805 COXSWAIN WAY

805 Coxswain Way · No Longer Available
Location

805 Coxswain Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
sauna
Beautifully staged 2 bedroom Condo in the best 55+ community of Heritage Harbour. 2-bedrooms, 2 baths, large balcony, underground secured parking with large approximately 10-12 foot storage room. Heritage Harbour 2nd to none with plenty of amenities to choose from, 9 hole executive golf course, tennis courts, RV lot, wonderful Bistro, indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, hot tub, walking trails, community pier, Lodge and much more. Call for your private tour of the Heritage Harbour Community and lodge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have?
Some of 805 COXSWAIN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool.
Is 805 COXSWAIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
805 COXSWAIN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 COXSWAIN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 805 COXSWAIN WAY is not pet friendly.
Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 805 COXSWAIN WAY offers parking.
Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 COXSWAIN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 805 COXSWAIN WAY has a pool.
Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have accessible units?
No, 805 COXSWAIN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 COXSWAIN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 COXSWAIN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 COXSWAIN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
