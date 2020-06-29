All apartments in Parole
Find more places like 758 HOWARDS LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
758 HOWARDS LOOP
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

758 HOWARDS LOOP

758 Howards Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parole
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

758 Howards Loop, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Bright, beautiful END UNIT TOWNHOUSE in WINDGATE! Incredible location off Bestgate Road, and all major routes to Washington DC and Baltimore. Footsteps to downtown Annapolis and Navy Stadium. Hard wood floors on main level with combined open living and dining room. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area! One of the few town homes in the area that has 3 full bathrooms in the home. Upstairs features master bedroom, master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with another full bath. Finished basement features a family room with gas fireplace! Basement also has an additional full bathroom! The walkout backyard is completely fenced and has a nice patio area for the summer bbq's! Come see this listing today because it won't last long with this location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have any available units?
758 HOWARDS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have?
Some of 758 HOWARDS LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 HOWARDS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
758 HOWARDS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 HOWARDS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 758 HOWARDS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 758 HOWARDS LOOP offers parking.
Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 HOWARDS LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have a pool?
No, 758 HOWARDS LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 758 HOWARDS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 HOWARDS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 758 HOWARDS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 HOWARDS LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard
Parole, MD 21401

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms
Parole Accessible ApartmentsParole Apartments with Balcony
Parole Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University