758 HOWARDS LOOP

Bright, beautiful END UNIT TOWNHOUSE in WINDGATE! Incredible location off Bestgate Road, and all major routes to Washington DC and Baltimore. Footsteps to downtown Annapolis and Navy Stadium. Hard wood floors on main level with combined open living and dining room. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dining area! One of the few town homes in the area that has 3 full bathrooms in the home. Upstairs features master bedroom, master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with another full bath. Finished basement features a family room with gas fireplace! Basement also has an additional full bathroom! The walkout backyard is completely fenced and has a nice patio area for the summer bbq's! Come see this listing today because it won't last long with this location!