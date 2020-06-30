523 Captain John Brice Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Property Id: 234419



There are 3 bedrooms. 3.5 baths. The pictures show the first floor of the house which I will be renting out. You have a lockable door, you're own bathroom and closet and a door to the outside. Windows as well.



Pool and gym are across the street.



The Annapolis mall is about a mile down the road and down town Annapolis is about a mile is the opposite direction.

No Dogs Allowed



