321 BULWARK ALLEY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full & 2 half bathroom townhome in Admirals View. This home features an amazing gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets galore, a large pantry and a deck off of the kitchen for grilling. There is tons of space in the family room with a lovely gas fireplace and another potential family room on the first level for relaxing as well. The master bedroom includes a large walk -in closet with built- ins and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Plenty of parking with your 2 car garage or along the neighborhood streets.