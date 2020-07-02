All apartments in Parole
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

321 BULWARK ALLEY

321 Bulwark Alley · No Longer Available
Location

321 Bulwark Alley, Parole, MD 21037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full & 2 half bathroom townhome in Admirals View. This home features an amazing gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets galore, a large pantry and a deck off of the kitchen for grilling. There is tons of space in the family room with a lovely gas fireplace and another potential family room on the first level for relaxing as well. The master bedroom includes a large walk -in closet with built- ins and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Plenty of parking with your 2 car garage or along the neighborhood streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have any available units?
321 BULWARK ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have?
Some of 321 BULWARK ALLEY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 BULWARK ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
321 BULWARK ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 BULWARK ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 321 BULWARK ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 321 BULWARK ALLEY offers parking.
Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 BULWARK ALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have a pool?
No, 321 BULWARK ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 321 BULWARK ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 BULWARK ALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 BULWARK ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 BULWARK ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.

