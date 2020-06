Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sunny Townhouse - Sunny townhouse with wood floors on main level and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy your coffee on the outside deck or patio and walk to restaurants. This 3 level home has it all! Two car garage, gated community, and a 2 minute drive to Hwy 50 and I-97 and Annapolis Town Center. Walking distance to Arundel Swim Center and High School. Fireplace, wet bar, city water, gas stove, washer and dryer. Pets accepted on case by case basis.



(RLNE3826572)